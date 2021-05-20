Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEEM. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 million and a PE ratio of -30.39. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

