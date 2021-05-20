Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading Up 6.1%

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 771,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,867,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$257.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

