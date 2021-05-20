Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

