AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.