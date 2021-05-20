KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

