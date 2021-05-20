Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.