Truist Securities Boosts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $152.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP opened at $154.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.