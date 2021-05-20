Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

APLS stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

