Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

ARDX stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

