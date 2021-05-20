Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $91.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.17 million to $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

