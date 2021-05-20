London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

