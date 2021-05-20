London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

