Stifel Nicolaus Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$11.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MJDLF stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

