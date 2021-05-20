Stifel Nicolaus Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$11.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
MJDLF stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
About Major Drilling Group International
