Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

PARXF opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

