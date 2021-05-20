JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) to Neutral

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

STBMY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

