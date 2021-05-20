Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

