Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

