Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

