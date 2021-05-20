Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMO. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of RMO opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Romeo Power has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

