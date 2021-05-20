MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.