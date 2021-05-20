Raymond James Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

CDPYF stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

