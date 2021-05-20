Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

