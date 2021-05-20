Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank raised Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $142.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

