Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $63.47 on Monday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

