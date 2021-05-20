Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $12.04

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $12.62. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

