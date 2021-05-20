Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.80. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
The stock has a market cap of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
