Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.80. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

