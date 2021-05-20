ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.54

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 73999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

