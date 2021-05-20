ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.54

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 73999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
