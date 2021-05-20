SIG (LON:SHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.25

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.25 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.25 ($0.73), with a volume of 762989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.15 ($0.72).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36 ($0.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £671.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.65.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

