SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.27. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 166,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPCB shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of SuperCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $122,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

