SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.27. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 166,910 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPCB shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of SuperCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
