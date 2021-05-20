Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EIF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.21. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$23.20 and a 52 week high of C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

