Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.