HC Wainwright Trims RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price to $29.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

