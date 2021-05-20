ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

