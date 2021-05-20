ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
ADTN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
