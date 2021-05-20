Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $692.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

