Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$318.28 million and a PE ratio of 23.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.02. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.