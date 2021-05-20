National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.08.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.88. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$20.06 and a 12-month high of C$36.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

