Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.