Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $149.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
