Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $149.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

