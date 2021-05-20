Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

VNDA opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

