Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
VNDA opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock worth $3,943,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.