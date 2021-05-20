EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an accumulate rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.16.

EOG opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

