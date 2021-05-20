Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.