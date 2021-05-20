Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $270.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.85 million to $282.10 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ferro stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

