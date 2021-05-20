Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) PT Raised to GBX 100

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:TPT opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.75. The stock has a market cap of £146.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.24. Topps Tiles has a 1-year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

