Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Shares of WJG opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £595.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.42.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

