Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

STX opened at GBX 52.10 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.45 million and a PE ratio of -23.68. Shield Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

