Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Renew to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 604.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.64.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

