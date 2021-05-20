Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,217.27

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,217.27 ($15.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 6,444 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,217.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

