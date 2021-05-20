HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.27

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.27 and traded as high as $77.21. HCI Group shares last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 85,012 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

