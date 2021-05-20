JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Alexa Henderson Acquires 59 Shares

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £285.56 ($373.09).

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 471 ($6.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.59. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

