Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron reported a wider loss in the first quarter while revenues fell short. The company got a significant boost from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which should boost sales. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development. The successful development of sotatercept will boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.13.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $123.68 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after buying an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.