Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SKE stock opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$814.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

