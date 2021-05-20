Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SKE stock opened at C$3.35 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$814.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

